Tacko Fall Takes Playful Jab At ‘Childish’ Celtics Teammate Enes Kanter

Tacko Fall just completed his first NBA season, but Enes Kanter made him feel like a veteran.
That, of course, is because Fall thinks his fellow Celtics big man can be a touch on the immature side.
Fall, the 7-foot-5 center who was a two-way player that sparingly saw action with Boston, cracked a joke Friday morning at Kanter’s expense.
Kanter and Fall, judging by social media activity, actually became pretty close this past season. Both are under contract for next season, but Kanter has a player option and could opt out and test the market, while the Celtics could cut Fall if they wanted to create a roster spot.