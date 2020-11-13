Tacko Fall Takes Playful Jab At ‘Childish’ Celtics Teammate Enes Kanter

Tacko Fall just completed his first NBA season, but Enes Kanter made him feel like a veteran.

That, of course, is because Fall thinks his fellow Celtics big man can be a touch on the immature side.

Fall, the 7-foot-5 center who was a two-way player that sparingly saw action with Boston, cracked a joke Friday morning at Kanter’s expense.

.@tackofall99 said he appreciated the support he got from all the veterans this year, and he gave a special shoutout to @EnesKanter for providing some levity: "Sometimes I felt like I was the vet, though, with Enes, because he can act a little childish, sometimes." — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 13, 2020

Kanter and Fall, judging by social media activity, actually became pretty close this past season. Both are under contract for next season, but Kanter has a player option and could opt out and test the market, while the Celtics could cut Fall if they wanted to create a roster spot.