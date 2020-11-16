Teddy Bridgewater Knee Injury: Here’s Latest On Panthers Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater appears to have dodged a major bullet.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback exited Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury to his right knee. But an MRI revealed no structural damage to the knee, though Bridgewater is experiencing soreness and swelling, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Monday morning, citing a source.

Bridgewater’s status for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions remains unclear.

Teddy Bridgewater with good news from MRI, per source: No structural damage. Some soreness. Some swelling. Status uncertain for this week but positive vibe for @Panthers QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 16, 2020

It’s important to note that the injury is not to the same knee that Bridgewater hurt in 2016, when his NFL career almost ended.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly could miss some time with a rib injury.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images