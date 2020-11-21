Terry Rozier Tweets Message To Gordon Hayward After Reported Hornets Deal

When Gordon Hayward gets down to Charlotte, a familiar face will be waiting there for him.

Terry Rozier spent the beginning of his career with the Boston Celtics, overlapping with Hayward’s time in green. And now with Hayward reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $120 million deal with Charlotte, the two will be reunited.

Shortly after the deal came down, Rozier tweeted a message out to Hayward.

@gordonhayward welcome to the wild side! Let’s eat 🐝 🐝🐝 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 21, 2020

The rebuilding Hornets now boast Hayward and LaMelo Ball, in addition to guys like Rozier and Malik Monk.