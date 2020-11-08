Texans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

It will be an AFC South battle Sunday afternoon in North Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Houston Texans for a Week 9 matchup. Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton, a sixth-round pick, is set to make his first NFL start with Gardner Minshew sidelined due to injury.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these division foes. The Texans’ lone win on the campaign to date came over Jacksonville back in Week 5.

Here’s how to watch Texans against Jaguars online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images