Texans Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch Thanksgiving Day NFL Game Online, On TV

The NFL’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day slate will kick off in Detroit.
The Lions are set to host the Texans for an early-afternoon contest Thursday. Houston is coming off an upset win over the New England Patriots, while Detroit will look to rebound from a shutout loss against the Carolina Panthers.
Matthew Stafford and Co. also will be trying to halt a Thanksgiving losing streak. The Lions have lost their last three games on the final Thursday of November.
Here’s how to watch the Texans-Lions Week 12 game online and on TV:
When: Thursday, Nov. 26, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access