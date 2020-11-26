Texans Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch Thanksgiving Day NFL Game Online, On TV

The NFL’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day slate will kick off in Detroit.

The Lions are set to host the Texans for an early-afternoon contest Thursday. Houston is coming off an upset win over the New England Patriots, while Detroit will look to rebound from a shutout loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Matthew Stafford and Co. also will be trying to halt a Thanksgiving losing streak. The Lions have lost their last three games on the final Thursday of November.

Here’s how to watch the Texans-Lions Week 12 game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

