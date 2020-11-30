Texans’ Will Fuller Faults ‘Misplaced’ Trust After PED Suspension

We hope Will Fuller wasn’t on your fantasy team.

The Houston Texans wide receiver announced Monday on his personal Instagram that he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy and will be suspended six games.

Unfortunately, the Texans only have five games left on their schedule, and at 4-7 and third in the AFC South, their chance of making the playoffs probably is somewhere around 1%.

To complicate things further, Fuller was in a contract year. He’s on the last season of the four-year deal he signed in 2016 and is a free agent after the 2020 season concludes.

So wherever he signs, he’ll be missing the first game of next year, too.

Here’s what he had to say about the incident:

Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.

This is quite the blow to the Texans, who already are struggling, as Fuller was 10th in the NFL in receiving yards (879) and tied for sixth in touchdowns (eight) and yards per reception (16.6).

