This MLB Free Agent Pitcher Would ‘Love To’ Play For Red Sox Next Season

The Boston Red Sox announced officially Friday that Alex Cora will return to manage the team in 2021 now that his one-year suspension has been served.

Players on the team were thrilled to hear the news, but perhaps the decision also will help Boston recruit some free agents this offseason.

That seems to be the case for at least one pitcher currently on the market.

After Major League Baseball posted a photo of Cora on its official Instagram page to share that he’d been rehired, free agent reliever Keone Kela slid into the comment section to show his approval.

And when a few Sox fans responded to tell him to join the Red Sox, Kela expressed his interest.