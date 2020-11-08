This MLB Free Agent Pitcher Would ‘Love To’ Play For Red Sox Next Season

The Boston Red Sox announced officially Friday that Alex Cora will return to manage the team in 2021 now that his one-year suspension has been served.
Players on the team were thrilled to hear the news, but perhaps the decision also will help Boston recruit some free agents this offseason.
That seems to be the case for at least one pitcher currently on the market.
After Major League Baseball posted a photo of Cora on its official Instagram page to share that he’d been rehired, free agent reliever Keone Kela slid into the comment section to show his approval.
And when a few Sox fans responded to tell him to join the Red Sox, Kela expressed his interest.
“I’d love to,” Kela responded, with a heart emoji, as noted by Brendan Campbell of YardBarker.com.
Kela has been predicted by ESPN to sign with the Red Sox this offseason.
The right-handed pitcher has played his last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates after starting his career in the majors with the Texas Rangers in 2015.
Kela had just three appearances in the shortened 2020 campaigning thanks to contracting COVID-19 in July and dealing with right forearm tightness, but in his career with the Pirates, he posted a 2.49 ERA in in 27 innings pitched.
It’s no surprise Kela would want to play for Cora and the Red Sox, especially with former players like David Price attesting to him being a great manager.
We’ll see who else this move appeals to.