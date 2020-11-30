This Was Cam Newton’s Message To Patriots Locker Room After ‘Ugly’ Win

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL doesn’t hand out style points, and the New England Patriots’ offense is fortunate for that fact after Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots improved to 5-6 by beating the now 6-5 Cardinals 20-17 in the Week 12 contest that saw New England gain just 179 yards of offense. That’s the lowest total gained by the Patriots in a win during the Bill Belichick-era.

“I said in the locker room, I’d rather have an ugly win rather than a pretty loss, if that makes any sense,” quarterback Cam Newton said. “I don’t know if that even exists.

“We didn’t play our best game offensively, but when we needed it, we got the job done. That’s all that counts.”

Newton, coming off four straight impressive performances, completed just 9-of-18 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions. One of those turnovers came when he was hit while throwing after running back James White failed to pick up a blitz. Newton took the blame for the other interception, which came on a target to wide receiver Damiere Byrd.