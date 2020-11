Tiger Woods won’t know where stands in Round 2 of The Masters until Saturday.

His title defense was cut short at Augusta National due to darkness, but will resume Saturday morning.

Play was suspended at 5:30 PM EST due to darkness. The second round will resume at 7:30 AM EST on Saturday.



If no further delays occur, the third round will begin at approximately 10:30 AM EST.



Live coverage will resume at 7:30 AM EST on ESPN and https://t.co/VlktfYOZUc. pic.twitter.com/X1bI1lm3G3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

Woods is 4-under through the tournament and five shots behind leaders Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.

The 44-year-old looks to capture his sixth green jacket and second consecutive one after winning in 2019.