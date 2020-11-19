Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft

The first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has been made.
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick.
Edwards sat alongside images of his late mother and grandmother, who both died of cancer, while awaiting his selection.
The 19-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the with the Bulldogs during his pandemic-shortened freshman campaign.
Edwards called being the No. 1 pick an “indescribable feeling” while speaking with ESPN after being picked.
Many expected LaMelo Ball to go first in the draft. Instead, he fell to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3.