Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft

The first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has been made.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick.

Edwards sat alongside images of his late mother and grandmother, who both died of cancer, while awaiting his selection.

He has images of his late mother and grandmother, who both died of cancer, with him ❤️

The 19-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the with the Bulldogs during his pandemic-shortened freshman campaign.