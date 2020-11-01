Titans Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Tennessee Titans will have the opportunity to bounce back in a big way on Sunday.

The 5-1 Titans, fresh off their first loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, will travel to the 1-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals for a clash between AFC foes. The Bengals have loss three straight games, including a three-point defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Will Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry led the squad to its sixth win? Or will rookie signal-caller Joe Burrow pull off a major upset?

Here’s how to watch Titans-Bengals online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images