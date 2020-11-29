Titans Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV

To the victor likely will go the spoils.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in an NFL Week 12 matchup. The teams enter the game with 7-3 records and tied atop the AFC South division. The Colts will control their own fate in the divisional and playoff races if they beat the Titans, thanks to their Week 9 win in their first meeting of the season.

Here’s when and how to watch Titans versus Colts:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

