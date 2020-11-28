Tom Brady Gives His Take On Lack Of Success In Game-Winning Drives With Bucs

Twice now this season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a chance to put together a game-winning drive.
Twice now this season, they’ve failed.
It’s a shocking turn of events, given over the last two decades one of Brady’s great skills is late-game drives — regardless of how he played earlier in the game.
So, what gives?
Brady was asked Friday if it had anything to do with the lack of a reps with teammates due to the shortened offseason. The 43-year-old tried not to make excuses.
“Our job is to get the job done, so there’s no excuses for when we don’t get it done,” Brady said, via a team-provided transcript. “At the end of the day, that’s the reality of the sport – it’s a production-based business – and when you have opportunities like we had in those two games, it’s very disappointing when you don’t (succeed), especially when you’re the quarterback and the ball is in your hands. It’s something I have to do a better job of.”
Brady and the Bucs now will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a game that very well might comes down to the wire.