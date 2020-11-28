Tom Brady Gives His Take On Lack Of Success In Game-Winning Drives With Bucs

Twice now this season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a chance to put together a game-winning drive.

Twice now this season, they’ve failed.

It’s a shocking turn of events, given over the last two decades one of Brady’s great skills is late-game drives — regardless of how he played earlier in the game.

So, what gives?

Brady was asked Friday if it had anything to do with the lack of a reps with teammates due to the shortened offseason. The 43-year-old tried not to make excuses.