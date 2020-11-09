Tom Brady Suffers Slowest Start Of His Career In Buccaneers Vs. Saints

There’s no way around it, the New Orleans Saints absolutely dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of Monday Night Football in Week 9.

In the first quarter, New Orleans went up 14-0 over Tampa Bay, quickly extending that lead to 28-0 with more than eight minutes to go in the second. And the Buccaneers offense, meanwhile, could not get anything going. Literally.

Of Tampa Bay’s first five drives of the game, it was forced to punt on four of them. And the fifth, quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception that led to another New Orleans’ score.

It was a slow start of epic proportions for Brady. According to ESPN Stats & Info, of his 333 NFL starts, Sunday was the first time his team went 3-and-out on their first four drives.

According to the NBC broadcast, it was the biggest first-half deficit of his career.