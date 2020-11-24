Tom Brady Walks Off Field Without Shaking Jared Goff’s Hand After Bucs’ Loss

Tom Brady clearly was not happy after his team’s performance on “Monday Night Football.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 7-4 on the season in a narrow 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

And in yet another primetime loss (his sixth straight), the six-time Super Bowl champion completed 26-of-48 pass attempts for 216 yards. He threw two touchdowns, but was picked off twice and even tried to illegally throw two forward passes on the same strange play.

There was a lot to be frustrated about for Brady, which probably is why he rushed right to the Tampa Bay locker room after the game, leaving Rams quarterback Jared Goff lonely at midfield hoping for a postgame handshake.

Sorry, not tonight.