Tommy Pham Sues Strip Club Over ‘Catastrophic Injuries’ From Stabbing

Tommy Pham is suing the strip club where he was stabbed this fall.

The San Diego Padres outfielder filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court alleging Pacers Showgirls International is responsible for the Oct. 11 incident, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The suit alleges the Midway District strip club’s private security “escalated the risk” to Pham “by participating in the fight and antagonizing” the fight that led to the stabbing, per the Tribune’s report. It also alleges Pham was “trapped” inside the club and that employees did not “take any reasonable measures to mitigate” the incident, including not contacting local authorities.

This, according to the suit, is when Pham was attacked “without any provocation” and suffered “catastrophic injuries.” Those injuries “have and will continue to cause him significant economic damage, including but not limited to his earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player,” the report states.

A hearing for Pham’s lawsuit has been scheduled for June 25, 2021, per the report. No arrests have been made in the case.

The Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated Pham and the Padres from the playoffs three days before the incident occurred.

