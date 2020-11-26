Tony Romo’s Latest Display Of Foresight During Broadcast Is Borderline Creepy

Whether or not someone likes Tony Romo pretty much is determined by how one feels about his ability to predict stuff.

He can call a play before it happens, and he makes remarks often during broadcast that seem as though he’s able to peek into the future.

His latest display was plenty wild.

In the first quarter of the Houston Texans-Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, J.J. Watt had a pick-six for the visitors. When the Lions got the ball back, Romo and play-by-play man Jim Nantz were discussing Watt’s turnover and how the Texans really haven’t forced many turnovers this season.

That’s when Romo said they “come in waves.” And, mere seconds later, Lions running back Jonathan Williams fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Texans.

You can watch the call from Romo here.

Many things have changed in 2020. Romo’s ability to predict things has not.

