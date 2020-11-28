Tristan Thompson En Route To Boston On Private Jet In Latest Instagram

Tristan Thompson is on his way to Boston.

For the first time in his career, the veteran big man will be playing for a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, inking a two-year deal last week to join the Celtics.

And with training camps around the NBA set to open Tuesday, Thompson posted a picture on Instagram of himself heading to Massachusetts on a private jet.

Thompson figures to be a big part of the Celtics’ plans in the upcoming campaign.

Even with the emergence of Daniel Theis last season, Thompson plays a different brand of basketball and is sure to get some heavy minutes in Brad Stevens’ system.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images