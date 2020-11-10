Twitter Can’t Believe How First Half Of Patriots-Jets Played Out

The Jets doubled up the Patriots in the first half

What is going on at MetLife Stadium?!

The New York Jets have surprised the NFL world with their first-half performance against the New England Patriots, taking a 20-10 lead after the first half.

Veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco threw a pair of first-half touchdowns, the Patriots usually-impressive secondary has looked pedestrian and the Jets averaged 8.4 yards per play. And even though Cam Newton is 13-for-14 for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown, it hasn’t helped as the 0-8 Jets doubled up the 2-5 Pats through 30 minutes.

It caused quite the Twitter reaction from those watching the “Monday Night Football” contest:

Yikes.

Will the Patriots be able to turn it around in the second half? We’re not all that convinced.

More NFL:

Watch Patriots’ Cam Newton Run For TD After Impressive Drive Vs. Jets

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related