Twitter Can’t Believe How First Half Of Patriots-Jets Played Out

What is going on at MetLife Stadium?!

The New York Jets have surprised the NFL world with their first-half performance against the New England Patriots, taking a 20-10 lead after the first half.

Veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco threw a pair of first-half touchdowns, the Patriots usually-impressive secondary has looked pedestrian and the Jets averaged 8.4 yards per play. And even though Cam Newton is 13-for-14 for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown, it hasn’t helped as the 0-8 Jets doubled up the 2-5 Pats through 30 minutes.

It caused quite the Twitter reaction from those watching the “Monday Night Football” contest:

Patriots' secondary is getting torched by the 32nd-ranked passing offense and a backup quarterback. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 10, 2020

Patriots losing 20-10 to an 0-8 team. Does this make the Patriots the worst team in the NFL? — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 10, 2020

Halftime: Jets 20, Patriots 10 pic.twitter.com/u92szLjcOg — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 10, 2020

Just an awful half for the #Patriots. This team is in a bad way. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 10, 2020

The winless Jets lead the Patriots 20-10 at halftime 😳 @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/quyCXUTLvJ — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020

This first half is proving a widely held belief:



These Patriots stink. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 10, 2020

Patriots fans, trailing winless Jets 20-10 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/qWnjA2JnMS — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 10, 2020

Yikes.

Will the Patriots be able to turn it around in the second half? We’re not all that convinced.

