Twitter Can’t Believe How First Half Of Patriots-Jets Played Out

What is going on at MetLife Stadium?!
The New York Jets have surprised the NFL world with their first-half performance against the New England Patriots, taking a 20-10 lead after the first half.
Veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco threw a pair of first-half touchdowns, the Patriots usually-impressive secondary has looked pedestrian and the Jets averaged 8.4 yards per play. And even though Cam Newton is 13-for-14 for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown, it hasn’t helped as the 0-8 Jets doubled up the 2-5 Pats through 30 minutes.
It caused quite the Twitter reaction from those watching the “Monday Night Football” contest:
Yikes.
Will the Patriots be able to turn it around in the second half? We’re not all that convinced.