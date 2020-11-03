Twitter Clowns White Sox For Congratulating Rick Renteria After Parting Ways

The Chciago White Sox and Rick Renteria mutually agreed to part ways in October. But he still was named a finalist for American League Manager of the Year.

Renteria led Chicago to the postseason for the first time since 2008 after going 35-25 in the regular season.

The White Sox, as you probably know by now, replaced Renteria with Tony La Russa.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the finalists for the AL manager of the year Monday night, and Renteria was one of them.

The White Sox took to Twitter to congratulate their former skipper, and some users didn’t let the team forget they parted ways with him just a few short weeks ago.

Congratulations to Rick Renteria on being named a finalist for A.L. Manager of the Year. https://t.co/dJWrFEg16f — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 2, 2020

The period at the end kills me lol sounds like a “we need to talk.” text — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) November 2, 2020

hey that's the guy you fired pic.twitter.com/xptnpeSJDQ — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 2, 2020

This is awkward — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) November 2, 2020

He sounds like a very good manager — Matt Sussman 🥌 (@suss2hyphens) November 2, 2020

This is a bold tweet, guys. — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) November 2, 2020

So he could be manager of the year and not actually manage the team next year. Awkward — diana rodriguez (@dianarod55) November 3, 2020

*Insert grimace emoji.*

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images