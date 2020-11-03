Twitter Clowns White Sox For Congratulating Rick Renteria After Parting Ways

The Chciago White Sox and Rick Renteria mutually agreed to part ways in October. But he still was named a finalist for American League Manager of the Year.
Renteria led Chicago to the postseason for the first time since 2008 after going 35-25 in the regular season.
The White Sox, as you probably know by now, replaced Renteria with Tony La Russa.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the finalists for the AL manager of the year Monday night, and Renteria was one of them.
The White Sox took to Twitter to congratulate their former skipper, and some users didn’t let the team forget they parted ways with him just a few short weeks ago.
*Insert grimace emoji.*