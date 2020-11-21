Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Dwight Howard’s Reported Deal With 76ers

Free agency is fun

NBA free agency always is filled with rumors, speculation and, of course big signings and trades.

Sometimes a player breaks his own news — like Goran Dragic announcing on Twitter he’s staying with the Miami Heat. And other times… well players say they’re staying with a team and end up going elsewhere.

Like say, Dwight Howard.

Howard tweeted that he was “staying right where I belong” Friday night, assuming he meant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But then deleted the tweet and decided to switch coasts and conferences all at once when he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images

