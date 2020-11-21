Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Dwight Howard’s Reported Deal With 76ers

NBA free agency always is filled with rumors, speculation and, of course big signings and trades.

Sometimes a player breaks his own news — like Goran Dragic announcing on Twitter he’s staying with the Miami Heat. And other times… well players say they’re staying with a team and end up going elsewhere.

Like say, Dwight Howard.

Howard tweeted that he was “staying right where I belong” Friday night, assuming he meant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But then deleted the tweet and decided to switch coasts and conferences all at once when he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The Dwight Howard contract in Philadelphia is for the veteran minimum exception of $2.6M, per league sources.



The cap hit is $1.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 21, 2020

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

“Dwight Howard coming back to the Lakers”



Dwight Howard: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020

Wonder which big the Lakers are about to sign that would make Dwight back out last second and accept a contract for less money. 🤔 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 21, 2020

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Dwight Howard: “I’m staying right where I belong Laker Nation I love y’all. Purple & Gold never gets old”



Dwight Howard mins later: pic.twitter.com/oqloUbgZeI — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) November 21, 2020

Dwight: I’m staying right where I belong. Purple and gold never gets old



Also Dwight: pic.twitter.com/abTMae6MlB — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 21, 2020

Flashbacks to Dwight Howard agreeing to a trade with the Nets, then reneging because the Orlando Magic CEO, in Dwight's words, "brought me all my favorite foods and candies." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 21, 2020

That is actually the perfect way for the Dwight-Lakers era to end. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 21, 2020

Dwight Howard to Philly pic.twitter.com/9JOxE6L0fx — Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) November 21, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images