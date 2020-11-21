Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Dwight Howard’s Reported Deal With 76ers

NBA free agency always is filled with rumors, speculation and, of course big signings and trades.
Sometimes a player breaks his own news — like Goran Dragic announcing on Twitter he’s staying with the Miami Heat. And other times… well players say they’re staying with a team and end up going elsewhere.
Like say, Dwight Howard.
Howard tweeted that he was “staying right where I belong” Friday night, assuming he meant with the Los Angeles Lakers.
But then deleted the tweet and decided to switch coasts and conferences all at once when he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.