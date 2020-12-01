Twitter Had Plenty To Say When Eagles Stopped Seahawks At Goal Line

You’d think the Seattle Seahawks would learn that goal line play calls just aren’t their thing.

But some things never change.

The Seahawks were stopped at the goal line in the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, you likely remember when head coach Pete Carroll elected to throw the ball rather than give it to Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX and it was intercepted at the goal line to give the New England Patriots the win.

Seattle tried to run it Monday, though, to no avail.