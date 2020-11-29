Twitter Has Predictable Reaction After Patriots Win Over Cardinals

The New England Patriots may have surprised the NFL world yet again Sunday.
The Patriots, a team that has played to the level of their competition throughout the season, defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 behind a Nick Folk game-winning field goal at Gillette Stadium.
The win came one week after New England seemingly had its playoff hopes vanish following a loss to the Houston Texans. That, of course, came just one week after a win over the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps New England’s first unexpected win of the campaign.
This Patriots team has taken fans on a rollercoaster throughout the season, and Sunday proved no different.
Here’s what some had to say following the win:
The Patriots move to 5-6 with the win while the Cardinals fall to 6-5.