Twitter Has Predictable Reaction After Patriots Win Over Cardinals

The New England Patriots may have surprised the NFL world yet again Sunday.

The Patriots, a team that has played to the level of their competition throughout the season, defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 behind a Nick Folk game-winning field goal at Gillette Stadium.

The win came one week after New England seemingly had its playoff hopes vanish following a loss to the Houston Texans. That, of course, came just one week after a win over the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps New England’s first unexpected win of the campaign.

This Patriots team has taken fans on a rollercoaster throughout the season, and Sunday proved no different.

Here’s what some had to say following the win:

That might have been the ugliest win I have ever seen. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 29, 2020

#Patriots win 20-17.



They totaled 179 yards.

They committed 6 penalties, seemingly all in bad spots.

18% of Cam Newton's completed passes went to the other team.



That was hilariously hideous. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 29, 2020

Patriots beat the playoff-bound Ravens.

Lose to the Texans.

Beat the playoff-bound Cardinals.

I don't get it, but I guess this is what football is supposed to be. — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) November 29, 2020

The Patriots somehow won a game they actually lost 31-13 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 29, 2020

I’d call this a Patriots win but it’s really more of a Cardinals loss. Regardless, you should take it. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) November 29, 2020

The Patriots break a couple of streaks. They had been 0-6 this season when losing the turnover battle, either even or minus. Cam had two picks. Kyler Murray had one. Yet, the Patriots pull it out, 20-17. The other is that the Cardinals had scored 21 points or more in 13 straight. — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) November 29, 2020

BRING IT BACK https://t.co/2wc6ZkBD49 — Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) November 29, 2020

Pats won because Bill Belichick out-coached Kliff. — 🎄TCL🎅 (@StanGronkNandez) November 29, 2020

That was a classic Bill Belichick win. Elite defense and elite special teams mixed with the opposition completely falling apart. — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) November 29, 2020

The Patriots move to 5-6 with the win while the Cardinals fall to 6-5.

