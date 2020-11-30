Twitter Is Hoping Patriots Sign Kenny Stills After Receiver Becomes Free Agent

The Patriots could use some receiver help, and New England fans are hoping it’s on the way.

Former Texans receiver Kenny Stills reportedly has cleared waivers after being released by Houston late last week. Stills, an eight-year veteran, is now a free agent and can chose where he wants to play next.

The 28-year-old Stills, who was in the final year of his contract, would have been owed a portion of his $6.975 million salary if a team claimed him off waivers. Now, with Stills a free agent, teams can negotiate a different (and perhaps more team-friendly) deal.

The news, first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, prompted countless Patriots fans to speculate on Twitter.

Stills was in the midst of a down year in Houston before his release. He recorded a career-low 11 catches for 144 receiving yards with two touchdowns in 10 games this season. He has, however, posted impressive seasons in 2014 (63 rec., 931 yards), 2016 (42 rec., 726 yards) and 2017 (58 rec., 847 yards).

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Stills saw his snaps plummet with fellow Texans receivers like Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks. Perhaps most notably, though, was when Stills played just four snaps against the Patriots in a Week 11 game. He was released by Houston later that week.

