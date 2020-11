The Arizona Cardinals set Twitter ablaze Sunday night after Kyler Murray completed the Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins for the win over the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills.

The play was incredible. Hopkins was covered by three men and somehow came down with the football for the touchdown with one second to go.

The Bills were no easy task the AFC East’s top team, but the Cardinals pulled it off.

And, to the surprise of no one, Twitter went off.

@DeAndreHopkins is a monster man!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2020

WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2020

DEANDRE HOPKINS HOLY CRAP!!!! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2020

YOU GET A MOSS

YOU GET A MOSS

YOU GET A MOSS https://t.co/IMANgV8vhU — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 16, 2020

Live look at Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins managers pic.twitter.com/MmPlw7W0Et — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 16, 2020

Imagine trading DeAndre Hopkins. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 16, 2020

Bill O'Brien thought DeAndre Hopkins was only worth a second-round pick. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) November 16, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images