What were the Dallas Cowboys thinking?

That seemed to be the question during the fourth quarter of Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Football Team.

Down 20-16, the Cowboys elected to try to fake punt. But it was shut down by Washington, prompting Twitter to predictably react.

Cowboys fans after that fake punt @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/46VKbHy8qI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2020

Cowboys fans after the fake punt and score ๐Ÿ˜ก pic.twitter.com/bJ8KjAqqtC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2020

Before the fake punt, the Cowboys were down 4. Now they are down 25!? ๐Ÿ‘€ — Silver Paiz III (@iwokeuplit) November 27, 2020

failed fake punt in their own zone. always thankful for them cowboys ๐Ÿคฃ — xyz (@thedarkmamba_) November 27, 2020

Me wondering how Matt Patricia still has a gig and WTH the Cowboys coaching staff was thinking with that pass on 4th & 1 and that fake punt๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/MgGRO0xVQT — Kyle Davis (@kyle_davis513) November 27, 2020

Shout out to @dallascowboys special teams for the worst executed fake punt I've seen since pee wee days. — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) November 27, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images