Well, that was weird.

Early in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Tom Brady notched a reception from himself on third-and-10.

The issue came after he caught a batted pass attempt and tried to throw another forward pass. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans made the grab, but unfortunately it’s illegal to do that.

Check it out below:

Brady completed a pass to himself, then to Mike Evans πŸ˜‚



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/ckvOMkqADL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2020

Of course, Twitter was quick in its reaction to the play that went down. So as the Bucs punted, NFL fans got their jokes off online.

If your pass gets batted down and you catch it you should absolutely be allowed to throw it again don't be lame — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 24, 2020

mY HUsbAnD CaNnOt ThrOw AnD CaTcH ThE BalL AT thE SaMe TiMe — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady be like pic.twitter.com/LtXGVHWewj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 24, 2020

Um … was that for real?

I don't think I've ever seen that before yet Brady finds new ways to blow my mind. That wasn't good, but it was entertaining. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 24, 2020

Brady threw that like a water balloon.πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ — Adam Pellerin (@adampellerin) November 24, 2020

At what point do we get concerned about Tom Brady’s senior moments? pic.twitter.com/Uja7KwF064 — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) November 24, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images