Twitter Reacts To Buccaneers’ Loss Vs. Saints On ‘Sunday Night Football’

The competitive “Sunday Night Football” game we anticipated in Week 9 ended up being anything but that.

What was supposed to be a showdown between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, ultimately was so lopsided that backup signal-callers Jameis Winston and Blaine Gabbert each entered the game.

It came after the New Orleans Saints built up a 38-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which proved to be the final verdict.

Two different nights for two legendary QBs.



🏴‍☠️ Tom Brady: 22/38, 209 Pass Yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs

⚜️ Drew Brees: 26/32, 222 Pass Yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/FT19lECGi2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2020

This will be Tom Brady's 2nd loss to the Saints this season



It's the 1st time in his NFL career that Brady has been swept in the regular season by a divisional opponent



If you include playoff games, Brady has lost twice in a season to a divisional foe just one time (Jets, 2010) pic.twitter.com/rbC9p8frqh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2020

Tom Brady caused this pic.twitter.com/7AJmL5RbEb — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 9, 2020

The loss was the worst of Tom Brady’s career, and the game’s only entertainment value purely was for how shocking it was to everyone.

And of course, that all played out on social media, as Twitter reacted to the game.

Drew Brees and the Saints defeat Tom Brady and the Bucs 38-3 😳 pic.twitter.com/NpK6VkTmyL — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2020

Was going to include a quote but this pic pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/ZeBqn17h1A — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 9, 2020

Saddest FG in the last 10 yrs of pro football? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 9, 2020

Max Kellerman tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ms2PAkw1Ma — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) November 9, 2020

Brady every time he drop back pic.twitter.com/toZ7lJ0aXa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 9, 2020

Bucs avoid their first shutout since 2012. That's about the best thing you can say about their game tonight. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 9, 2020

Jameis watching that last Brady pick pic.twitter.com/7ck0EoHo1I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

Leonard Fournette has the most catches on a team with Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin — TrapGawdd (@WhoDatTrap) November 9, 2020

Tampa’s O-Line on Tuesday before meetings.



pic.twitter.com/DtfQvPVkIV — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) November 9, 2020

Tom Brady has more interceptions in the last two and a half hours than Aaron Rodgers does all season. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2020

That hurt to watch, but at least we have memes.

