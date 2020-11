The Patriots got a big win Sunday night.

New England defeated the Baltimore Ravens at a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium, 23-17.

The Ravens were 6-2 coming into the primetime matchup and had won four of their last five before “Sunday Night Football.”

It’s no secret the Patriots have struggled this season, but there was a lot of positive to take from the win.

And Twitter was happy to see New England take home a W.