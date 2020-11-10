Twitter Reacts To Patriots’ Comeback Win Over Jets; First Victory In Weeks

A win is a win.

Cam Newton led the New England Patriots to a 30-27 come-from-behind victory on Monday to finally pull out a win after dropping their last four games.

Sure, it was against the New York Jets, who are even worse than usual here in 2020.

Seriously though, for the first time in franchise history they’re winless through Week 9. But hey, Trevor Lawrence isn’t going to draft himself. And at many times during the game, you could argue that both teams were trying to tank and earn the No. 1 overall draft pick.

But that’s not how it played out, thanks to a 45-yard drive that took 45 seconds courtesy of Newton and a 51-yard field goal by Nick Folk in all his glory.

And no matter how ugly it was, Patriots fans were just thrilled to finally watch the team win, (and to not see the game go into overtime.)

The real winners are all of us who don't have to watch this game go to overtime — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 10, 2020

The Patriots WIN and they just wanted to make it fun for everybody don’t be so ungrateful — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) November 10, 2020

It’s weird seeing the Patriots celebrate for beating the Jets — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 10, 2020

OH THANK GOD NICK FOLK YOU ARE A PRINCE!!!! — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 10, 2020

I know it's the Jets, but that's a heck of a comeback. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 10, 2020

First there was Batman and Robin.



Then there was Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers. — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) November 10, 2020

Cam needed that one and he and Meyers definitely got some GOOD CHEM. Had some nice throws against an admittedly terrible opponent — Spartan 117 (@spartymoshow) November 10, 2020

Top 5 win in the Belichick era no question — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) November 10, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images