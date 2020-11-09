Twitter Shreds Chargers After Brutal Ending To Week 9 Loss Vs. Raiders

The Chargers did Charger things again.
Los Angeles looked to have won its Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at the buzzer as quarterback Justin Herbert threw a goal-line fade to Donald Parham Jr. on the final play of the game. Upon review, though, Parham juggled the catch, and thus Herbert’s pass was deemed incomplete.
The Raiders ultimately pulled out a 31-26 victory. (You can catch the final play below.)
Twitter, of course, did its usual thing following the verdict, trashing the Chargers who seemed to blow another winnable game. While it wasn’t exactly the same script Sunday, the Chargers have lost four game this season in which they held leads by 16 or more points.
Here’s what some on Twitter had to say:
The Chargers fall to 2-6 on the season after losing games by one point, three points (twice), five points (twice) and seven points.