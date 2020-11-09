Twitter Shreds Chargers After Brutal Ending To Week 9 Loss Vs. Raiders

The Chargers did Charger things again.

Los Angeles looked to have won its Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at the buzzer as quarterback Justin Herbert threw a goal-line fade to Donald Parham Jr. on the final play of the game. Upon review, though, Parham juggled the catch, and thus Herbert’s pass was deemed incomplete.

The Raiders ultimately pulled out a 31-26 victory. (You can catch the final play below.)

The Chargers lose a heartbreaker to the Raiders after this initial TD was overturned. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/9SV2mqdaNN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2020

Twitter, of course, did its usual thing following the verdict, trashing the Chargers who seemed to blow another winnable game. While it wasn’t exactly the same script Sunday, the Chargers have lost four game this season in which they held leads by 16 or more points.

Here’s what some on Twitter had to say:

Chargers took their time on offense, threw checkdown after checkdown over the middle of the field to their running backs, finally completed one deep pass at the last possible moment, and then threw two goal-line fades with six seconds left. This is an institutional problem. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 9, 2020

I’ve never seen a team get its heart ripped out on a weekly basis like the Chargers — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 9, 2020

I actually can’t believe how often this happens to the Chargers. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 9, 2020

The Chargers again… the most almost winningest team in football. They will almost beat the piss out of you. They will almost score more points than you and will almost score on the last play of the game… — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 9, 2020

Oh, Chargers. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 9, 2020

No TD. Raiders win. Poor Chargers. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 9, 2020

The Chargers fall to 2-6 on the season after losing games by one point, three points (twice), five points (twice) and seven points.

