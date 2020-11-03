Twitter Trolls Brady, Buccaneers For Trailing Giants On Monday Night Football

Are the New York Giants actually Tom Brady’s kryptonite?

The game isn’t over, and let’s not forget that the Giants sit at the bottom of the NFL’s worst conference and Brady has been known to lead his team to a few epic comebacks.

But still, many NFL fans were making that joke on Twitter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Giants 14-6 at halftime after failing to score a first-half touchdown.

Not that we need to remind you, but when Brady was a member of the New England Patriots, it was the Giants that handed him two of his three Super Bowl losses. And of course, one of those New York Super Bowl victories squandered New England’s perfect regular season back in 2007.

So naturally, people on social media rose the question: do the Giants just have Tom Brady figured out?