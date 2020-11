Two boxing world champions entered the boxing ring Saturday night, though the result was a bit unexpected.

In the end, neither Mike Tyson nor Roy Jones Jr. were declared winner of Saturday’s eight-round exhibition fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The fight ended in a draw, leaving boxing fans on Twitter a bit confused.

Here are some of the best reactions:

No way that was a draw — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) November 29, 2020

The official decision from the WBC is… A Draw. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cLJUFebJMW — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) November 29, 2020

DRAW?!



Tyson needs to hit’em with this one!



pic.twitter.com/uLWxPxKomC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 29, 2020

A Draw? — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) November 29, 2020

ADRAW? Tyson dominated without even trying to hit Roy Jones in the face. Are they trying to set us up for a "rematch." Please. Just stop it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 29, 2020

This was Tyson’s first fight since 2005 and Jones’ first since 2009.

