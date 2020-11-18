Tyler Herro Considers Himself ‘Blessed’ To Be Drafted by Heat, Not Celtics

Tyler Herro was a breakout star for the Miami Heat last season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his rookie campaign.

The 20-year-old certainly is happy to call Miami home, especially considering where he could have landed in the draft.

(Look away, Boston Celtics fans.)

The Heat, as you likely remember, selected Herro with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. And during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, the youngster admitted he thought Boston would select him. And it sounds like he’s pretty pleased with the outcome.

“I got blessed to come here instead of there,” he said, via the Miami Herald’s David Wilson.

To his credit, the Heat beat the Celtics 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship series. Herro averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the postseason and cemented himself as one of Miami’s top performers throughout the playoffs.

Hey, to each his own.

