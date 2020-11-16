USA Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online, On TV

The United States men’s national soccer team will look to end its reunion on a high note.

Team USA will face Panama on Monday at Wiener Neustadter Stadion in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, in their final game of the November international window. The U.S. is coming of a goal-less draw against Wales, and Panama fell to Japan 1-0 last week.

The United States has a 14-1-6 record all-time against Panama, most recently beating the Central American side 1-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

Here’s when and how to watch the United States versus Panama:

When: Monday, Nov. 16, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images