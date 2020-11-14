Victor Oladipo Shoots Down Trade Rumors, Wants To Stay With Pacers

Thinking Victor Oladpio might be on his way out of Indiana?

Not so fast.

Rumors about the Pacers guard’s fate with the team have been swirling around the NBA. One Indianapolis Star report even suggested he’d asked players on teams like the Miami Heat and New York Knicks if he could play with them.

But now, Oladipo is shutting down those rumors.

“I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me. That’s just not true, period,” he recently told The Athletic. “I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I’m focused on leading this franchise to a title.”

Though he isn’t expected to extend his contract this offseason thanks to collective bargaining agreement limitations, Oladipo still is excited about what’s ahead for the team. He’s particularly interested in working with Indiana’s new head coach, Nate Bjorkgren, per The Atheltic.

So for now, it sounds like Olapido is staying put (according to the man himself, that is). He will be a free agent come 2021, however, so he’ll be back in the spotlight before we know it.

