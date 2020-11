Alex Trebek was beloved by so many, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen wanted to honor his memory.

Trebek, the late “Jeopardy!” host, died Nov. 4 after a battle with cancer. Thielen wanted to pay tribute and did so with a pair of cleats as the Vikings took on the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Check them out:

Cool cleats for $2000 pic.twitter.com/djksyYXPKs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 16, 2020

Awesome.