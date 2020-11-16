Vikings Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The Vikings are starting to turn things around

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season wraps up with an important NFC North battle.

The Minnesota Vikings will be in the Windy City on Monday night for a matchup with the Chicago Bears. The 5-4 Bears sit in second in the division, but the last-place Vikings aren’t too far behind at 3-5.

This will be the second of two regular-season meetings between Minnesota and Chicago. The rivals will square off in Minneapolis for a Week 15 tilt Dec. 20.

Here’s how to watch the Vikings-Bears game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More Football:

Patriots’ Cam Newton, Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Record These NFL Firsts

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related