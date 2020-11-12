Vincent Poirier Clears Up Comments About Ongoing Role With Celtics

Is Vincent Poirier happy with his role on the Boston Celtics?

The big man raised a few eyebrows Wednesday when he retweeted an interview with We Sport about his ongoing role with the Celtics. During the conversation, he said, “In my head, it’s obvious that I’m not doing one more season at the end of the bench to applaud,” per a Google Translation.

Poirier spoke with MassLive via Zoom a few hours later and clarified his comments, calling them out of context.

“I just told him I accepted the role I had this year, because obviously that’s what I deserved, because I didn’t show anything,” Poirier said, via MassLive. “But I think I worked, I think I understand the game, so I used this season to grow and to progress. I’m just saying that was cool, but as a competitor, as a man, as a basketball player, I want more. I’m not here just to be with the guys.

“So that’s why I said that. I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do two seasons like that,’ not because I think I don’t deserve it, just because I want more. Every basketball player in the world will tell you the same thing. It’s nothing personal against Brad (Stevens), it’s nothing personal against the Celtics, it’s just like when you play in the NBA, you want more than to just be on the team.”

Poirier has just one year left on his contract with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images