Washington Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch Thanksgiving Day NFL Game Online, On TV

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will wrap up their regular-season series Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys, as is tradition in the NFL, will serve as host for a Thanksgiving Day matchup. Dallas and Washington both enter the Week 12 showdown with a 3-7 record. The lousy NFC East currently is led by the 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Ezekiel Elliott and Co. will be in search of a season split with their division rival. Washington notched a 25-3 over Dallas in Week 7.

Here’s how to watch the Washington-Cowboys game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images