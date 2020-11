Cordarrelle Patterson did it again.

The Bears wide receiver gave Chicago the lead over the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” to open the third quarter.

And Patterson did it with a 104-yard kickoff return.

Check it out:

Patterson has been known to return a kickoff or two. In fact, he tied the NFL record with eight returns.

Now it’s only a matter of time until he breaks that record.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images