Watch Cam Newton Tie Game With Fourth Quarter Touchdown Vs. Jets

The touchdown helped lead to the win

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots’ offense put together quite the crunch-time drive against the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

Trailing by one touchdown with just under six minutes left, Newton led an 11-play, 72 yard possession. It featured both a crucial third-down reception by receiver Jakobi Meyers and another pass and catch from Newton to receiver Damiere Byrd, which set the Patriots up inside the New York 5 yard line.

Newton scored on a one-yard rush up the middle to cut the Patriots’ deficit to 27-26, while Nick Folk’s extra point tied the game 27-all with just under two minutes left.

Check it out:

And here’s the reception by Byrd:

After the New England defense forced a three-and-out, the Patriots’ offense got the ball back and put together a game-winning drive. Folk granted the Patriots a 30-27 win with a 51-yard field goal after the Patriots went 45 yards in and 45 seconds.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images

