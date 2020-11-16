Watch Cam Newton’s Impressive Touchdown Run To Extend Lead Vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots’ offense is clicking on “Sunday Night Football.”

Quarterback Cam Newton, running back Damien Harris and the Patriots opened the second half with a three-point lead over the visiting Baltimore Ravens and extended it to 20-10 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

The Patriots covered 75 yards in just four plays — two Harris runs combined for 41 — before Newton capped the possession with his first rushing touchdown of the night at Gillette Stadium. Newton’s quarterback-designed scamper went for four yards, and was his second touchdown of the night.

Check it out:

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, including one receiving score from Newton.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/ USA TODAY Sports Images