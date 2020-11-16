Watch Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Catch Hail Mary TD From Kyler Murray

Apparently three guys covering DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone isn’t enough.

Even in the unlikelihood of the Arizona Cardinals pulling out an outrageous Hail Mary attempt like they tried Sunday, and especially considering how fun the Cardinals have been to watch lately.

Trailing the Buffalo Bills by four in the final seconds of their Week 10 matchup, quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled left in the pocket and, with just seven seconds left, got an absolute bomb off.

Somehow, Hopkins managed to beat out everyone in the end zone for the ball and secure the Arizona victory.

It was insane. Check it out: