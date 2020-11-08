This Embarrassing Philip Rivers Tackle Attempt Will Live In NFL Infamy

Philip Rivers is facing a week’s worth of embarrassing memes.
And, honestly, he deserves it.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback submitted a preposterously poor tackle attempt Sunday afternoon during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Rivers was “chasing” Ravens safety Chuck Clark, who picked up a Jonathan Taylor fumble.
Take a look:
Big yikes, Phil. Big yikes.
Here’s a taste of the reaction on social media:
Something tells us the Colts’ film review session this week will be one Rivers wants to forget.