This Embarrassing Philip Rivers Tackle Attempt Will Live In NFL Infamy

Philip Rivers is facing a week’s worth of embarrassing memes.

And, honestly, he deserves it.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback submitted a preposterously poor tackle attempt Sunday afternoon during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Rivers was “chasing” Ravens safety Chuck Clark, who picked up a Jonathan Taylor fumble.

Take a look:

Marcus Peters knocks it loose 😤



Chuck Clark picks it up for a 65-yard @Ravens scoop & score! #RavensFlock



📺: #BALvsIND on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ul5IFJEdQc pic.twitter.com/rpDKS00CJr — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

Big yikes, Phil. Big yikes.

Here’s a taste of the reaction on social media:

Philip Rivers on that fumble return pic.twitter.com/M550KnoMrn — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) November 8, 2020

Philip Rivers after that scoop and score stumble pic.twitter.com/70JGJkiW8X — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 8, 2020

Also, Philip Rivers did the most unathletic thing I’ve ever seen — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 8, 2020

Nobody :



Philip Rivers during the fumble : pic.twitter.com/2ZhKOhe4vU — 🧀 Head Monty (@spursnxt) November 8, 2020

Spotted some Philip Rivers tracks pic.twitter.com/mYIAj2wjar — TJ Hernandez (@TJHernandez) November 8, 2020

Philip Rivers trying to make a tackle pic.twitter.com/T3vSsxXSdI — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 8, 2020

Something tells us the Colts’ film review session this week will be one Rivers wants to forget.

