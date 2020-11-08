This Embarrassing Philip Rivers Tackle Attempt Will Live In NFL Infamy

This should go over well during the team's film review

Philip Rivers is facing a week’s worth of embarrassing memes.

And, honestly, he deserves it.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback submitted a preposterously poor tackle attempt Sunday afternoon during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Rivers was “chasing” Ravens safety Chuck Clark, who picked up a Jonathan Taylor fumble.

Take a look:

Big yikes, Phil. Big yikes.

Here’s a taste of the reaction on social media:

Something tells us the Colts’ film review session this week will be one Rivers wants to forget.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt Trade ‘Virtual Certainty’ After 2020 NFL Season

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related