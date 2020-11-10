Watch Kyle Lewis, Devin Williams Learn They Won MLB Rookie Of The Year

Major League Baseball on Monday announced the 2020 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards.
In the National League, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams made history as the first pitcher to get the nod despite not ever logging a start or earning a save.
In the American League, meanwhile, Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis was unanimously selected.
This is the first year since 1984 that both Rookie of the Year award winners were Black athletes.
Check out the awesome moment each player was told they’d won Rookie of the Year:
You love to see it.