Watch Kyle Lewis, Devin Williams Learn They Won MLB Rookie Of The Year

Major League Baseball on Monday announced the 2020 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards.

In the National League, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams made history as the first pitcher to get the nod despite not ever logging a start or earning a save.

.@DTrainn_23 in 2020: 1 earned run allowed, 1 Rookie of the Year won. pic.twitter.com/Qq4Xb1gb40 — MLB (@MLB) November 9, 2020

In the American League, meanwhile, Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis was unanimously selected.

Numbers that will make you unanimous. pic.twitter.com/c28Tis1q4k — MLB (@MLB) November 10, 2020

This is the first year since 1984 that both Rookie of the Year award winners were Black athletes.

Check out the awesome moment each player was told they’d won Rookie of the Year:

Awesome moments filled with joy. 😃@DTrainn_23 and @KLew_5 found out they were winning Rookie of the Year from Hall of Famers @JohnnyBench_5 and @CalRipkenJr. pic.twitter.com/t0cyyq8N7q — MLB (@MLB) November 10, 2020

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images