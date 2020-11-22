Watch MotoGP Rider Scramble Off Track, Somehow Avoid Total Catastrophe

Aron Canet is lucky to be alive. There is no sugarcoating it.

During a Moto2 qualifying session in Portugal on Saturday, the Spanish rider was involved in a terrifying wreck that saw him slide across the track before scrambling off on his hands and knees, somehow managing to avoid other riders.

All involved are fortunate the incident didn’t end in catastrophe.

Take a look:

A rollercoaster crash for @aroncanet44 💥



The Spaniard was lucky to escape this scary accident at Turn 8! 😱#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7e9iPvGKym — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 21, 2020

Remarkably, Canet hopped back on his bike and wound up qualifying 15th.

He finished in that same position Sunday in the Portuguese Grand Prix finale.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/MotoGP