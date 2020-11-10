Watch Nick Folk Hit Game-Winning Field Goal To Snap Patriots’ Skid Vs. Jets

If we told you Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets would come down to a Nick Folk field goal as time expired, you’d probably call us crazy.

Well, that’s exactly what happened.

The Jets were 0-8 headed into “Monday Night Football” against the 2-5 Patriots. But two touchdowns from Cam Newton and two field goals from Folk helped seal New England’s first win after four straight losses.

New York led for most of the contest, but New England tied things up before Folk nailed the game-winning 51-yard kick.

Check it out: