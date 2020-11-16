Watch Patriots’ Rex Burkhead Catch Touchdown From Cam Newton Vs. Ravens

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots responded with quite the offensive drive on “Sunday Night Football.”

The visiting Baltimore Ravens put together a 13-play, 94 yard drive drive on their second possession of the game, scoring a touchdown to take an early lead.

The Patriots answered on their next possession, covering 75 yards in seven plays. Newton found running back Rex Burkhead for a touchdown reception on the seventh play early in the second quarter.

Burkhead’s seven-yard touchdown reception, followed by Nick Folk’s extra point, tied the game 7-all with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

