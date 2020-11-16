Watch This Video Of Cam Newton Drinking ‘Dub-Aid’ (Rain) After Big Win

The nasty weather clearly didn't faze the Patriots quarterback

Perhaps running out of teammates to nickname, Cam Newton now is assigning monikers to weather components.

The New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens at a stormy, dreary Gillette Stadium. Newton was solid in the victory, throwing for 118 yards and a score while rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown, all while committing zero turnovers.

After the game, Iconic Saga, Newton’s production company, and The Camera Guys of NBC Sports Boston shared videos of Newton embracing — and even drinking — rain while leaving the field. Just before heading to the locker room, Newton said of the rain, “That’s a Dub-Aid.”

Take a look:

Nothing like a big win to make acid rain taste like Kool-Aid.

Newton and the Patriots now are 4-5 and have a (narrow) path toward the postseason. They’ll look for their third win in a row next weekend they visit the Houston Texans.

