Watch This Video Of Cam Newton Drinking ‘Dub-Aid’ (Rain) After Big Win

Perhaps running out of teammates to nickname, Cam Newton now is assigning monikers to weather components.
The New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens at a stormy, dreary Gillette Stadium. Newton was solid in the victory, throwing for 118 yards and a score while rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown, all while committing zero turnovers.
After the game, Iconic Saga, Newton’s production company, and The Camera Guys of NBC Sports Boston shared videos of Newton embracing — and even drinking — rain while leaving the field. Just before heading to the locker room, Newton said of the rain, “That’s a Dub-Aid.”
Take a look:
Nothing like a big win to make acid rain taste like Kool-Aid.
Newton and the Patriots now are 4-5 and have a (narrow) path toward the postseason. They’ll look for their third win in a row next weekend they visit the Houston Texans.